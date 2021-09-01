Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 485,900 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 29th total of 414,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Larimar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. 83 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,676. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.