Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Lazard worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lazard by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 15.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

