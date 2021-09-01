LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €159.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €159.30 ($187.41) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

LEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €142.03 ($167.09).

FRA LEG opened at €135.00 ($158.82) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €131.00 and a 200-day moving average of €121.49. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

