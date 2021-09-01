Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 35,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $668,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,761 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $248,386.05.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $84,020.20.
- On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $202,106.24.
- On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $256,033.44.
- On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $167,400.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $253,505.50.
- On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $23,004.52.
NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 133.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEGH shares. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.