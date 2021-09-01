Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 35,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $668,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,761 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $248,386.05.

On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $84,020.20.

On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $202,106.24.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $256,033.44.

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $167,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $23,004.52.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 133.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEGH shares. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

