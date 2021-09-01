Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. Analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $285,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184,177 shares in the company, valued at $56,487,299.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $668,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,831 shares of company stock worth $3,819,040 over the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

