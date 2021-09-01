Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.50

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.50 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 71 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.50.

LGRVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 13.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Legrand SA will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

