Lekoil (LON:LEK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.34

Lekoil Limited (LON:LEK)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.37 ($0.02). Lekoil shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 12,449,115 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.64.

About Lekoil (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

