Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 7.1%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.07 and last traded at $80.94. Approximately 46,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,711,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.54.

LMND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.87.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lemonade by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after buying an additional 443,220 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.