Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target Cut to C$0.95 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leucrotta Exploration stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

