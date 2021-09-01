Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target Cut to C$0.95 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Leucrotta Exploration stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.
Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.