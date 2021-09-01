Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading 6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $20.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.79. 20,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,413,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

