LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

LHC Group stock opened at $186.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

