Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

LBRT opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $845,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,443,116 shares of company stock worth $188,967,239 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

