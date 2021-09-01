Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $8.02. Lightning eMotors shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 16,563 shares trading hands.

ZEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

