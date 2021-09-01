Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 13.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 11.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 189,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 291.7% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 12.1% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 81,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $312.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.50. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

