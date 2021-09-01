Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the July 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LTUM remained flat at $$0.35 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 183,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.24.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

