Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the July 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LTUM remained flat at $$0.35 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 183,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.24.
About Lithium
See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.