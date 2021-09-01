Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.42% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE LOKB opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $59,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

