Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.1% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.66. 1,107,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,000. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $401.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

