Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1,287.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,120 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 18.1% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 28.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,100 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 72.0% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 440,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 184,470 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 868,534 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,052 over the last ninety days. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

