Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,390 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

PTON stock opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.