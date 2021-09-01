Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 24,009 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,009 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Royal Gold worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $9,094,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 21.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

Shares of RGLD opened at $111.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.46. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $138.23.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

