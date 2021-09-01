Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Lossless has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $417,623.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00063439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00136056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00161145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.26 or 0.07252688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,756.20 or 1.00270518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.51 or 0.00994205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,050,011 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.