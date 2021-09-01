Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.26. 111,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

