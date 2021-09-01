LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 193,100 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 193,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE OFC opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

