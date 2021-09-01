LSV Asset Management Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,545,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 152,832 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 944.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,423 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRX stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

