LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.36% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

