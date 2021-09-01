LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.41% of Village Super Market worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of VLGEA opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $481.09 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $42,986.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

