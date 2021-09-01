LSV Asset Management Sells 238,350 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 238,350 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 103,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

