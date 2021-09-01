Lua Swap Price Reaches $0.0626 on Major Exchanges (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00130776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.95 or 0.00844158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049591 BTC.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

