Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Update

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 29th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 386,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Lumber Liquidators stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,977. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $617.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,736,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,839,000 after buying an additional 241,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,182.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 169,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 89.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,323 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

