Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.13 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,597. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.76.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,823. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

