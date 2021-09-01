M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

MDC opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $866,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 13.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 167,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

