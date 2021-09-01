M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Up to $64.39

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.39, but opened at $67.04. M/I Homes shares last traded at $67.45, with a volume of 3,189 shares.
MHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 354,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,448,000 after buying an additional 141,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after buying an additional 47,889 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
