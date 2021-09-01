Macy’s (M) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Macy’s (NYSE: M) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/23/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

8/20/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

Shares of M traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,393,048. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 204.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after buying an additional 2,698,600 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $47,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

