Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.56% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

