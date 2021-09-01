Magdalena Yesil Sells 4,637 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $78,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZUO stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. 878,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 100.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 279.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after buying an additional 999,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 95,688.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

