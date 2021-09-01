Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 781,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centricus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Centricus Acquisition stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. 9,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,639. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH).

Receive News & Ratings for Centricus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centricus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.