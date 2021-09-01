Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 882,762 Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 882,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 189,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134,666 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ESXB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,627. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

