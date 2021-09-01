Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 23,868 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 127.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,868 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LH traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $304.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $171.18 and a 1-year high of $307.53. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

