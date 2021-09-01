Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,751,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,324,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 3.11% of Gores Metropoulos II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMII. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

GMII stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 2,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,950. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.