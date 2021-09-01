Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $6.07 Million in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,072,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 2.13% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000.

DNAB stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,951. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

