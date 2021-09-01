Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.17. 2,402,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,296. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.30 and its 200-day moving average is $124.67. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

