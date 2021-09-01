Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,183 shares of company stock worth $351,034,771 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,916.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,692.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,411.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

