Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,897. The company has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.