Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.6% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.58. 27,335,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,176,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

