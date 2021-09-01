Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $24.66 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,466,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,330. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.36. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

