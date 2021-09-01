Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

IVV traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.91. 3,754,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,180. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $455.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

