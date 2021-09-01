Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 108.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter worth $87,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $745.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.93 and a beta of 0.94. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -180.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

