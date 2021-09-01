Mark Newman Sells 3,691 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CEO Mark Newman sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $129,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Newman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of The Chemours stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,040,620.00.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

