Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $25.82

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.82, but opened at $28.51. Marqeta shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 21,714 shares trading hands.

MQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.09.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

