Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 214,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 389,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MMLP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $122.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.